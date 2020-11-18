   
Turning the Trump Page: What Next for Anglo-American Relations?

18th November 2020
Mark Landler assesses the outcome of the US Presidential Election in the context of Anglo-American relations.


In his webinar address to the IIEA, Mark Landler assesses the outcome of the US Presidential Election in the context of Anglo-American relations. Four years on, as Brexit Britain prepares to finally sever ties with the EU, he considers what a Biden Administration will mean for US-UK cooperation and a potential future free trade deal.

About the Speaker:

Mark Landler is the London Bureau Chief of The New York Times. In 28 years at The Times, he has been Bureau Chief in Hong Kong and Frankfurt, White House correspondent, diplomatic correspondent, European economic correspondent, and a business reporter in New York. He is the author of Alter Egos (2016), a comparative study of the foreign policy of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

