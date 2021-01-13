Towards LGBTIQ Equality in the EU: A Legal and Policy Perspective





On 12 November 2020, the European Commission launched its first ever LGBTIQ Equality Strategy. While the strategy was published against the backdrop of overall increasing public support for LGBTIQ equality in the EU, it paradoxically also follows a recent increase in instances of discrimination, as well as substantial curtailments of LGBTIQ rights in some Member States.

In this online discussion, Minister Byrne addresses Ireland’s position on the new EU strategy and consider how Ireland’s policies on LGBTIQ rights inform its global role. Director O’Flaherty offers analysis of the challenges facing LGBTIQ equality at European level and the work of the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights on this issue.

This event is part of our Global Europe project, supported by the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.

About the Speaker:

Thomas Byrne TD assumed the role of Minister of State for EU Affairs in July 2020. He has been a TD for the Meath East constituency since 2016. Minister Byrne is a qualified solicitor.

Prior to his appointment as Director of the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, Michael O’Flaherty was Established Professor of Human Rights Law and Director of the Irish Centre for Human Rights at NUI Galway. He has also served as Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission and Member of the UN Human Rights Committee.