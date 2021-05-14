The Value of Energy: A New Framework for the Transition to Net Zero





This is the second presentation of the REthink Energy: Countdown to COP26 lecture series, co-organised by the IIEA and ESB. On this occasion, three expert speakers assess a new framework for energy solutions, developed by the World Economic Forum in partnership with Accenture, which shifts the political and commercial focus beyond cost to include value.

In collaboration with ESB, Accenture has applied this new System Value Framework (SVF) to Ireland to assess pathways to achieve 7% annual emissions reductions per annum to 2030. The SVF seeks to evaluate economic, environmental, social, and technical outcomes of potential energy solutions – not just their cost implications. Kristen Panerali outlines the key features of this new framework, while Stephanie Jamison shares the findings of the Irish market analysis. Finally, Dr Paul Deane highlights the potential opportunities that the framework presents to achieve Ireland’s 2030 climate and energy targets.

About the Speakers:

Kristen Panerali is Head of Electricity at the World Economic Forum (WEF). She focuses on enabling public and private sector activity to identify the most effective policies, actions, and cooperation to accelerate the energy transition. Ms Panerali has 20 years of experience in the government and energy-related private sector. Prior to joining the WEF, she worked in electricity sector strategy, acquisitions, project development and financing with the AES Corporation, AES Solar and SunEdison. Previously, Ms Panerali worked at the White House in various political roles at the National Economic Council and Office of Management and Budget.

Stephanie Jamison is the Global Industry Lead for Accenture’s Utilities business, responsible for a portfolio of services across the utility value chain. Ms Jamison has a proven track record of helping clients with energy transition and growth strategies while driving business transformation programs with utilities in North America and Europe. Stephanie conducts research and has published articles related to the Digitally Enabled Grid and the New Energy Consumer and is a World Economic Fellow with the Energy and Materials industry platform.

Dr Paul Deane is a senior research fellow in clean energy futures at the Environmental Research Institute’s MaREI Centre in UCC. He has authored and co-authored over 120 technical papers on the future of energy in areas such as electricity markets, European and global power systems, renewable energy integration and energy access. He was first author on Ireland’s Low Carbon Roadmap in 2015 and provides technical assistance to several electricity modelling projects in Ireland and Europe. Dr Deane is an active contributor to European policy thinking on clean energy and in 2019 was the Royal Irish Academy speaker in computer science and engineering.