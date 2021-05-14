The US and the Global Economy





In his address to the IIEA, Lawrence H. Summers, one of America’s leading and most influential economists, offers his assessment of the economic priorities the Biden-Harris Administration. He shares his insights on the $1.9tr COVID-19 recovery stimulus package, proposed US corporate tax reforms and their implications for the transatlantic economy, and lastly, he offers some reflections on US-China economic relations.

About the Speaker:

Lawrence H. Summers is the Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus at Harvard University. He is one of America’s leading and most influential economists. He served as the 71st Secretary of the Treasury for President Clinton and the Director of the National Economic Council for President Obama. He also previously served as Chief Economist of the World Bank. Dr Summers has been recognised as one of the world’s most influential thinkers by Time, Foreign Policy, Prospect and The Economist, among many other outlets. Through his speeches, regular newspaper columns in The Washington Post and public commentary, he continues to move forward the debate on national and global economic policy.