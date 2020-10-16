The Transatlantic Alliance: A European Parliament Perspective





In a webinar address to the IIEA, just over two weeks prior to the US Presidential Election, Radosław Sikorski MEP offers his analysis of the current state of the transatlantic alliance. He examines some of the global challenges that lie ahead and the areas where the EU and the US can lead global cooperation.

About the Speaker:

Radosław Sikorski became an MEP in May 2019 and currently serves as Chair of the Parliament’s Delegation for relations with the United States of America. He previously served as Marshall of the Sejm (speaker of Poland’s parliament) from 2014 to 2015, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Poland from 2007 to 2014 and Minister for National Defence from 2005 to 2007. He graduated from the University of Oxford with a B.A. and an M.A. in politics, philosophy and economics (PPE). A distinguished thought-leader, Sikorski is the author of several books and a regular commentator on international affairs. He previously served as a Senior Fellow at Harvard University’s Center for European Studies.