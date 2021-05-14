The Rise of China as a Global Geopolitical Power





At this event, Asia Society President and CEO Kevin Rudd delivers brief remarks and joins Former Irish Ambassador to China Declan Kelleher in a conversation on China’s rise as a geopolitical power within the international system, the challenges presented by China’s economic and foreign policy, and the global impact of U.S.-China competition.

About the Speaker: Kevin Rudd became President and CEO of the Asia Society in January 2021 and has been President of the Asia Society Policy Institute since January 2015. He served as Australia’s 26th Prime Minister from 2007 to 2010, then as Foreign Minister from 2010 to 2012, before returning as Prime Minister in 2013. He is a Senior Fellow at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, a Distinguished Fellow at Chatham House in London, a Distinguished Statesman with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC, and a Distinguished Fellow at the Paulson Institute in Chicago.