The Ripple Effect: The Impacts of Brexit and COVID-19 on the Energy Sector





This address is the fourth event in the 2020 ESB/IIEA lecture series entitled, REthink Energy.

In his address, Sir Philip Lowe emphasises the importance of energy security in the context of Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the transition to net-zero emissions. He argues that the security of energy supply is of particular importance to Ireland, as the UK’s departure from the EU may have significant impacts on the Irish energy sector. Sir Philip Lowe also reflects on the impact that the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic has had – and continues to have – on the energy industry and the threat it poses to European energy security.

About the Speaker: Following a distinguished career at the European Commission as Director-General for Energy, Director-General for Competition and Director-General for Development, Sir Philip Lowe is currently a partner in Oxera Consulting, based in Brussels and London. In addition, he is Chair of the Florence University Institute Competition Law Workshop, and Chair of the World Energy Council’s Trilemma Project.