The New Power Game in Brussels



<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

This year has been a momentous one for the EU as the institutional changes which take place every five years in Brussels are rolled out, heralding a new legislative cycle. In her address, Dr Day deliberates on the use of power by the EU institutions and whether it will be collaborative or contested. She also extends these reflections to power relations between the EU Member States and give a strategic overview of the issues she believes will come to the fore over the next five years.

About the Speaker:

Catherine Day has a long and distinguished career in the European Institutions. Dr Day became the first woman to hold the post of Secretary General of the European Commission in 2005, a position she held until 2015. Following this, Dr Day acted as special adviser to outgoing Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Dr Day is currently Chair of the Governing Body of University College Cork and Chair of the Irish Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality.