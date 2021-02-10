The Future of Water: Opportunity and Risk





This is the second event of the lecture series, Environmental Resilience, which is co-organised by the IIEA and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). On this occasion, Mr Loïc Fauchon, President of the World Water Council, discusses the actions that the World Water Council is taking to promote international hydro-diplomacy to ensure global access to high quality water and sanitation infrastructure. He also highlights the important role that water strategies play in addressing environmental, climate and social transformations. Mr Fauchon also examines the state of international water security which poses a serious risk to environmental resilience, but also an opportunity to catalze positive change. He argues that equitable access to safe water is a prerequisite for sustainable development.

About the Speaker:

Loïc Fauchon has served as President of the World Water Council since 2018. He has more than twenty-five years of experience in the field to international advocacy for global water security and access to clean water. From 1991 to 2019, Mr Fauchon was CEO of the Water Supply Company of Marseille, leading a group of 15 companies. He also has extensive experience in the public sector, where Mr Fauchon worked as a civil servant and subsequently served as Mayor of the French town, Trets, from 1989 to 1997. He is a member of the UN High-Level Panel on Water Related Disasters (HELP). Mr Fauchon founded the disaster relief NGO “Trans-Sahara”, as well as “Waterhelp”, an official humanitarian response program. In 2003, he was awarded the rank of Chevalier of the French Legion of Honour.