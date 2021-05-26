



The political, economic and social disruption caused by Brexit brought a renewed focus to the Good Friday Agreement and to Anglo-Irish relations. This year, relationships between Dublin, London and Belfast have once again come under strain, as the complexities regarding the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol became clear. At the same time heightened tensions within Northern Ireland have become a cause for concern.

Against this backdrop, the IIEA gathers a panel of politicians and experts, moderated by Journalist and Broadcaster, Dearbhail McDonald, to share their perspectives on the future of Anglo-Irish relations in the short-to-medium term and to look further ahead to consider what relations may look like 30 years from now.



About the Speakers: