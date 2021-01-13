The European Green Deal: Future-Proofing Energy in Ireland





This address is the sixth event in the 2020 ESB/IIEA lecture series entitled, REthink Energy. In his address, Minister Eamon Ryan examines the impact that the European Green Deal will have on Irish energy policy in the context of the transition to net-zero emissions. The Minister also provides an analysis of Ireland’s current energy framework, including the Irish government’s commitment to 7% average yearly reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. The impact of the European Green Deal and the increased scale and depth of Ireland’s decarbonisation ambitions require changes in many parts of Irish life, and Minister Ryan charts Ireland’s course to a clean energy future.

About the Speaker:

Eamon Ryan TD is the Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport. He was appointed to this role in June 2020. Minister Ryan is the Leader of the Green Party, a position he has held since May 2011. He has been a TD for Dublin Bay South since 2016 and he previously served as a TD for Dublin South from 2002 to 2011. He was the founding chairperson of the Dublin Cycling Campaign and began his political career as a Dublin City Councillor. He then went on to serve as Minister for Communications, Energy and Natural Resources from 2007 to 2011.