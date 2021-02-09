The EMA’s Regulatory Role in the Global Response to COVID-19





The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the pivotal role of medicines regulation for the protection of public health. In her address to the IIEA, Emer Cooke discusses the regulatory role of the European Medicines Agency in response to the pandemic. She also presents the policy implications related to the development and approval of safe and effective treatments and vaccines and discuss the potential of real-world data for health policy decisions and supply chain vulnerabilities.

About the Speaker:

Emer Cooke was appointed as the new Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency on 16 November 2020. She also holds the role of Chair of the international Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA) for a term of two years. Ms. Cooke served as the Director for all medical product-related regulatory activities at the World Health Organization from 2016-2020, where she led the WHO’s global work on the regulation of health technologies.