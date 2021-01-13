The Centrality of Central Banks during the Covid-19 era





Central banks have been at the heart of states’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the world, in the early weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak, monetary authorities reacted with an unprecedented range of measures designed to cushion the economic impact of both the effects of the disease and the lockdown measures deployed to contain it. To discuss these measures, their evolution and the risks faced by Central Banks, the IIEA hosts a seminar featuring an opening webinar address by Dr William White, followed by expert reflection and analysis with leading economists and strategists.

About the Speakers:

Dr William White, Senior Fellow at the Toronto-based C.D. Howe Institute, widely considered to be Canada’s most influential think tank. From 2009 to 2018, Dr White served as Chairman of the OECD’s Economic and Development Review Committee, which is responsible for evaluations of the policies of both member countries and aspiring members of the OECD. He also served as Economic Adviser and Head of the Monetary and Economic Department at the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). He began his career with the Bank of England before spending 22 years at the Bank of Canada. In 2016, he was the recipient of the Adam Smith Prize, the highest award of the National Association of Business Economists in the US.

Danae Kyriakopoulou, Chief Economist and Director of Research, Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF). She also chairs OMFIF’s Sustainable Policy Institute. Her team ensures that OMFIF’s economic research agenda continues to put the organisation at the forefront of understanding the economic and strategic issues facing global public policy and investment institutions such as central banks, sovereign funds and public pension funds. Prior to joining OMFIF, she served as Managing Economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, Economic Adviser to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and she also previously worked at the Bank of Greece.

Michael McMahon, Professor of Macroeconomics at the University of Oxford and Senior Research Fellow of St Hugh’s College. In April 2019, Michael was appointed to a four-year term as a Member of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council. He is a research fellow of the Centre Economic Policy Research (CEPR) where he directs the Research Policy Network on Central Bank Communication as well as Deputy Director of the Nuffield Centre for Applied Macroeconomic Policy (NUCAMP). He previously worked at the Bank of England where for three years he served as a euro-area economist conducting both analytical and forecasting work.

David Roche, Founder, President and Global Strategist with the Hong Kong-based consultancy, Independent Strategy. David as forecasted some of the major ‘turning points’ in global investment, including the demise of the Soviet Bloc, the falling of the Berlin Wall, the Asian financial crisis and the 2008 global financial crisis. His pioneering work on liquidity and the credit crunch is explained and discussed at length in his 2007 book, New Monetarism, co-written with Bob McKee. Prior to founding Independent Strategy, David served as Head of Research and Global Strategist at Morgan Stanley.