Strengthening Public Trust in the EU





In her address to the IIEA, Emily O’Reilly offers her perspective on the role of the European Ombudsman in strengthening public trust in the European Union at a time when citizens are concerned with the pace of technological disruption, the need to tackle climate change and rising populism.

About the Speaker:

Emily O’Reilly has been European Ombudsman since July 2013 following her recent re-election to serve another five-year term in December 2019. She previously served as Ireland’s Ombudsman and Information Commissioner from 2003 to 2013, the first female to hold that position. Prior to this, she was an acclaimed author and journalist. She has also received Honorary Law Doctorates form NUI and UCD.