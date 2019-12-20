



Sir David Lidington gives an address to the IIEA entitled ‘Strategic Challenges Facing European Democracies’. In his address, he draws on his extensive political experience, including as Secretary of State for Justice, Minister of State for Europe, and de facto Deputy Prime Minister to Theresa May, to assess the challenges facing European democracies.

About the Speaker:

Sir David Lidington was a Conservative Party MP from 1992-2019. In this time, he held a number of Cabinet positions. From July 2016 until June the following year, he was Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council. He was then appointed Secretary of State for Justice and Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain, in which role he served until January 2018 when he was appointed Minister for the Cabinet Office and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. He was in this role, acting as the de facto Deputy Prime Minister at the time, until his resignation from Government on 24 July 2019.