State of the Union





In his address to the IIEA, Minister Coveney discusses the central role of the EU in dealing with the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, and considers how the EU can work to shape our resilience to possible future crises. In the wake of the EU Social Summit on 7 May, the Minister also examines the role of the Union in delivering a fair economic recovery for citizens; the EU’s priority to act as a global leader on sustainability and tackling climate change; and the Union’s critical role taking a firm values-based approach in its engagements. Furthermore, Minister Coveney also notes the state of play in the EU-UK relationship, and considers the opportunity for citizens provided by the Conference on the Future of Europe in shaping the path forward for the Union.

About the Speaker:

Simon Coveney TD is the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence. He is also the Deputy Leader of Fine Gael. He previously served as Tánaiste from November 2017 to June 2020, and Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government as well as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. He was appointed as Minister for Defence for the first time in 2014 and for a second time in 2020. He represents the Cork South Central constituency.