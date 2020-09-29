Schrems II and the EU-US Privacy Shield – The European Court of Justice Challenges the World



In the “Schrems II” judgement of July 2020, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) invalidated the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework which had been established to ensure that personal data transfers from the EU to the US could comply with EU law. This judgement has raised the prospect of major disruptions to the flow of personal data between the EU and US. Mr Kerry will present his views on the CJEU’s decision and examine the choices ahead for the EU and the US. Mr Kerry will explain how the CJEU has set a high bar for the creation of any new arrangement between the EU and the US, and will explore the implications of the judgement for data transfer mechanisms between the EU and other partners.

About the Speaker:

Cameron Kerry is a global thought leader on privacy and data transfer issues. Mr Kerry previously served as General Counsel and as Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Mr Kerry led the Obama administration’s work on privacy and its engagement with the EU on the implications of the GDPR for data transfers. As a lawyer he wrote a definitive analysis of the CJEU’s “Schrems I” decision. He is now the Ann R. and Andrew H. Tisch Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., where his work focuses on privacy, technology, and their intersection with transatlantic relations.