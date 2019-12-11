   
Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Defence Past Events

Russia and China: a fleeting friendship or strategic embrace?

IIEA11th December 20191min
Russia-China cooperation is at its closest in decades. Moscow relishes the opportunities this presents, but will this friendship be in Russia’s best interests in the long-term?



While US President Donald Trump wages a trade war against China, Chinese President Xi Jinping has found a new ‘best friend’ in his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Professor Khrushcheva makes the case that Moscow relishes the opportunity to use its increased military, economic and political cooperation with China to deter, and even complicate, America’s global influence. She questions whether this new friendship between the Kremlin and the ‘Middle Kingdom’ is in Russia’s best interest in the long term.

About the Speaker:

Professor Nina Khrushcheva is a Professor of International Affairs at The New School. She is a Senior Fellow of the World Policy Institute and an editor of and a contributor to Project Syndicate. She received her PhD from Princeton University, and was subsequently a Research Fellow at the School of Historical Studies of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Her articles have appeared in Foreign Policy, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times and other publications. She is the author of Imagining Nabokov: Russia Between Art and Politics (Yale UP, 2008), The Lost Khrushchev: A Journey Into the Gulag of the Russian Mind (Tate, 2014), and co-authored In Putin’s Footsteps: Searching for the Soul of an Empire Across Russia’s Eleven Time Zones (St. Martin’s Press, 2019).

Post Views: 199

Related Articles

Past EventsBrexit Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

Launch of the 2019 IIEA Brexit Status Report

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsEU27 Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

The New Power Game in Brussels

Past EventsDigital Past Events
10th December 2019 IIEA

Impacting society: Using Tech for Good

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsGeopolitics Past Events
9th December 2019 IIEA

“Disruptive Diplomacy” – The Macron Approach