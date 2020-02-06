



The IIEA is delighted to host a keynote address by Claudia M. Buch, Vice-President of the Bundesbank, entitled Risks and Resilience in the Financial System: A German Perspective. Professor Buch discusses the vulnerabilities in the German financial system, the risks that could expose these vulnerabilities and the resilience of the financial system.

About the Speaker:

Claudia M. Buch is Vice-President of the Deutsche Bundesbank. She is responsible for the Financial Stability Department, the Statistics Department and the Audit Department. Professor Buch is the accompanying person of the President of the Bundesbank on the ECB Governing Council and a member of the German Financial Stability Committee.