Responding to Challenges and Looking to the Future





The past year has seen the UK leave the EU and the onset of a global pandemic. One was expected, the other was not. Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform Michael McGrath discusses the Irish Government’s response to these twin challenges in a broader European and international setting. He will also look to the future – for Europe and the international community – and reflect on how Ireland can advance its role at the heart of Europe and as a global citizen.

Michael McGrath is the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and is currently a TD for Cork South Central. He was elected to Dáil Éireann at the first attempt in 2007 and has been re-elected in every election since, in 2011, 2016 and 2020. In his time in the Dáil, Michael has served on a number of Oireachtas committees including the Finance Committee, the Oireachtas Banking Inquiry, the European Affairs Committee and the Public Accounts Committee. As Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, he oversees the implementation of the National Development Plan, drives the programme of public service reform, and has a key role in decisions made across government.