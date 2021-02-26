   
Regulating the Online Economy: Towards a Global Digital Deal?

IIEA26th February 20211min
Bruno Liebhaberg, Director General of CERRE and Chair of the EU Observatory on the Online Platform Economy, discusses the regulation of the online economy.


In his address to the IIEA, Bruno Liebhaberg discusses the possible features of a global digital deal involving industry, governments and regulatory authorities, outlining the rights and obligations of each party.

His arguments will be developed in the light of an assessment of the online platform economy and of the recent landmark European Commission regulatory proposals such as the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act.

About the Speaker:

Bruno Liebhaberg is the Director General of the Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE), a European think tank founded in 2010 at his initiative.

Bruno Liebhaberg is currently also Chair of the EU Observatory on the Online Platform Economy, which was established to advise the European Commission on policymaking. He was Professor at the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), from 1979 to 2018.

He previously worked as a trade official in the European Commission and as an advisor to the former European Commission President Jacques Delors.

