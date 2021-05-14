Regulating Artificial Intelligence: The strategic implications of AI and new technologies





In his address to the IIEA, Mr Tudorache outlines how AI and frontier technologies are transforming the geopolitical landscape. Mr Tudorache discusses how AI can be a powerful tool to benefit the economy and society but can also pose risks and be misused by authoritarian regimes. Following the EU’s recently published AI regulations, Mr Tudorache assesses these regulations and discuss the importance of shaping the rules of the digital future so that AI can be a worldwide force for good.

About the Speaker:

Mr Tudorache is the chair of the new European Parliament Special Committee on Artificial Intelligence in the Digital Age, which was established in June 2020. Between 2015 and 2017 he served in the Romanian government in roles including Minister of Communications and for the Digital Society, and as Minister of the Interior. Prior to this, Mr Tudorache worked in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs. Mr Tudorache formerly led the legal departments of the OSCE and UN missions in Kosovo.