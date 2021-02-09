Reconfiguring Security and Defence post-Trump and post-Brexit





With the arrival of a new US administration and departure of the UK from the European Union, Nathalie Loiseau, MEP, presents the implications of these developments for the EU’s security and defence arrangements in an address to the IIEA. She discusses the prospects for a constructive transatlantic agenda, taking account of President-elect Biden’s multilateralist stance and threat outlook. Furthermore, Nathalie Loiseau evaluates the scope of the UK’s influence post-Brexit on the EU Common Security and Defence Policy and consider the future relationship in a new framework.

About the Speaker:

Nathalie Loiseau currently serves as a Member of the European Parliament. She is the appointed Chair of the Sub-Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE) and a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET). Prior to joining the European Parliament, Ms. Loiseau led the Renaissance list, a campaign initiative of French President Macron, during the 2019 European elections. Previously, Nathalie Loiseau served as Minister for European Affairs in the French Government from 2017 to 2019. Prior to this, she was the dean of the École Nationale d’Administration (ENA) for five years and a diplomat within the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.