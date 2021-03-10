Recommendations for a Sustainable & Fair Recovery in Ireland and Europe



The European Commission adopted the CSRs on 20 May 2020. The IIEA and the European Commission brings together policymakers and experts from Ireland and the EU to discuss the recommendations in the context of an increased focus on how to deliver a smart, sustainable and fair recovery.

About the Speakers:

Helen McEntee TD, Minister for European Affairs, will deliver the opening keynote address at the seminar. Declan Costello, Deputy Director-General of DG ECFIN in the European Commission, will present the CSRs and discuss the economic outlook for Ireland. Patricia King, General Secretary of ICTU, Danny McCoy, CEO of Ibec, and Professor Alan Barrett, Director of the ESRI, will discuss the implications of the CSRs for workers, business and society in Ireland. A panel discussion will follow. The event will be chaired by Dan O’Brien, Chief Economist at the IIEA.