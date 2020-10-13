   
Rebuilding the Economic Consensus: Learning from History and the Great Economists

IIEA13th October 20201min
By drawing on the lessons from history and key insights from history’s greatest economists, Professor Yueh examines ways to rebuild a new economic consensus suited for the current global economy.


In her address to the IIEA, Professor Yueh argues that the consensus around an optimal economic system has broken down and that the COVID-19 pandemic has added impetus to a re-evaluation of economic policy. By drawing on the lessons from history and key insights from history’s greatest economists, and from her book, The Great Economists: How Their Ideas Can Help Us Today, Professor Yueh examines ways to rebuild a new economic consensus suited for the current global economy.

About the Speaker: Professor Linda Yueh is a Fellow in Economics at St Edmund Hall, Oxford University and an Adjunct Professor of Economics, London Business School. She is also a Visiting Professor at LSE IDEAS and the Chair of the LSE Economic Diplomacy Commission. Her latest book, The Great Economists: How Their Ideas Can Help Us Today, was considered one of the ‘Best Business Books of the Year’ by The Times and Newsweek Magazine.

