Protecting the Rules-based Regional Order in the Indo-Pacific: What Role for Japan?





The Indo-Pacific region faces many geopolitical challenges. The rules-based regional order founded after the Second World War is now challenged internally and externally. As a maritime nation and beneficiary of the order, Mr Hanada examines what Japan can do to maintain and enhance the rules-based system. He explores the major challenges for Japan and the role and responsibilities of Japan in the Indo-Pacific region as well as its security and economic partnership beyond the Indo-Pacific.

About the Speaker:

Ryosuke Hanada is a Research Fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs, researching Japan’s foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region. He is in charge of the Council of Security Cooperation in the Asia Pacific (CSCAP) Japan. He is currently pursuing his PhD at the Crawford School of Public Policy, the Australian National University (ANU), focusing on Japan’s approach toward Asian regionalism during the post-Cold War period. He holds a Bachelor in Law, from Waseda University, Tokyo and an MA in International Politics from the University of Warwick, the United Kingdom.