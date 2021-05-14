Protecting human rights: the role of the UN Security Council





UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, addresses the current challenges which the UN Security Council faces in the protection of human rights globally. In the context of an alarming increase in human rights violations across the globe, High Commissioner Bachelet argues that only a bolder and more determined approach by all multilateral institutions, including the Security Council, can meet these severe challenges to the protection of human rights.

This webinar was part of the IIEA’s Global Europe Project, supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

About the speaker

Michelle Bachelet is the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Ms. Bachelet was elected President of Chile on two occasions (2006 – 2010 and 2014 – 2018). She was the first female president of Chile. She also served as Health Minister (2000-2002) as well as Chile’s and Latin America’s first female Defense Minister (2002 – 2004). In 2010 she chaired the Social Protection Floor Advisory Group, a joint International Labor Organization (ILO) and World Health Organization (WHO) initiative, which sought to promote social policies to stimulate economic growth and social cohesion. In 2011, she was named the first Director of UN Women, an organisation dedicated to fighting for the rights of women and girls internationally. She has recently pledged to be a Gender Champion, committing to advance gender equality in OHCHR and in international fora.