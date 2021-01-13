Multilateral Cooperation on Disarmament: Prospects and milestones in the COVID era





United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu gives the second address in the new Global Europe webinar series, which is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs. She will address milestones and prospects for multilateral disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and arms control. The High Representative reflects on the disarmament regime in the context of the COVID-19 crisis and on the steps needed to reinvigorate multilateral cooperation towards securing our common future.

This event is part of our Global Europe project, supported by the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.

About the Speaker:

Ms Izumi Nakamitsu assumed her position as Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs on 1 May 2017. Prior to taking on this post, Ms. Nakamitsu served as Assistant Administrator of the Crisis Response Unit at the UN Development Programme since 2014. She has many years of experience within and outside the UN system, most recently as Special Adviser Ad Interim on Follow-up to the Summit on Addressing Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants between 2016 and 2017. She was previously Director of the Asia and the Middle East Division of the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations between 2012 and 2014, and Director of the Department’s Division of Policy, Evaluation and Training, from 2008 to 2012.