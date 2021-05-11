   
Monetary Policy in Transition

IIEA11th May 20211min
In his address to the IIEA, Governor of the Bank of Portugal, Mário Centeno, assesses the monetary and fiscal policy responses of the European Union to the Coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Governor Centeno assesses the potential risks and challenges that lie ahead and proposes policy instruments that can minimise these risks.

About the speaker
Mário Centeno was appointed Governor of Banco de Portugal in July 2020. He served as President of the Eurogroup and Chair of the Board of Governors of the European Stability Mechanism, and for over four years he was Finance Minister of Portugal. An experienced economist, Mr Centeno has held several positions in Banco de Portugal, where he started his career in 1993. He holds a PhD in Economics, from Harvard University.

