Launch of the OECD Report: FDI Qualities Assessment of Ireland





The OECD FDI Qualities Assessment of Ireland report was commissioned by IDA Ireland to examine the impact of multinational companies (MNCs) within Ireland over a 10-year period, with an emphasis on areas such as employment, wages, and R&D. The OECD research provides a first look at productivity within IDA Ireland’s client base of MNCs, studying how and why this has evolved over time. The report was a key input to the development of IDA Ireland’s new four-year strategy, Driving Recovery and Sustainable Growth, which was launched on 6 January 2021.

About the Speaker:

At this launch event, speakers from IDA Ireland and the OECD, Paris, discuss the findings of the FDI Qualities Assessment of Ireland report. Speakers include: Martin Shanahan, Chief Executive Officer of IDA Ireland; Ana Novik, Head of the Investment Division at the OECD; and Martin Wermelinger, Project Manager of FDI Qualities at the OECD.