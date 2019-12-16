   
Launch of the 2019 IIEA Brexit Status Report

16th December 2019
On 11 December 2019, the day before the UK electorate goes to the polls, the IIEA launches the 2019 edition of its Brexit Status Report series. The Status Report aims to provide IIEA members with a comprehensive update on the story of the UK’s withdrawal so far, its implications for Ireland and the UK itself, and to offer some perspectives on the future.At this launch event, a selection of the authors present their work, and discuss the next steps in the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

About the Speaker:

Participants at this event include: Dáithí O’Ceallaigh, Former Ambassador of Ireland to the United Kingdom; Katy Hayward, Reader in Sociology at Queen’s University Belfast; Dan O’Brien, IIEA Chief Economist; John Palmer, Former Europe Editor of the Guardian; and Paul Gillespie, Director of the Constitutional Futures after Brexit project in the Institute for British-Irish Studies in UCD’s School of Politics and International Relations.

