   
Past EventsClimate & Sustainability Past Events

Ireland’s Priorities for International Development

IIEA11th May 20211min
Minister Brophy reflects on the ambitions of Ireland’s international development programme and particular commitments in the areas of climate action and gender equality.


In the inaugural event of the IIEA’s 2021 Development Matters lectures series, Minister Brophy reflects on the ambitions of Ireland’s international development programme, and its relevance in the face of both new and pre-existing challenges. He discusses Ireland’s particular commitments on climate action and gender equality and share insights into how Irish Aid is working to support a green, inclusive and resilient global recovery.

About the speaker

Colm Brophy is a Fine Gael TD representing Dublin South-West. He was appointed Minister of State with responsibility for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora in July 2020. Minister Brophy was first elected to the Dáil in 2016 and during his first term served as Chairman of the Budgetary Oversight Committee and a Member of both the Joint Committee on Justice and Equality and the Joint Committee on European Union Affairs. Prior to this, Minister Brophy was a Member of South Dublin County Council. He is a former President of the Association of Irish Local Government.

Post Views: 0

Related Articles

Past EventsClimate & Sustainability Past EventsEnergy Past Events
11th May 2021 IIEA

The Future of Flying: Zero-Emission Aviation

Past EventsEconomics Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events
11th May 2021 IIEA

Monetary Policy in Transition

Past EventsGeopolitics Past Events
11th May 2021 IIEA

The Pacific Alliance: 10 years of successful regional integration in Latin America

Past EventsClimate & Sustainability Past Events
11th May 2021 IIEA

Circularity to Restore the Earth