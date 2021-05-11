Ireland’s Priorities for International Development





In the inaugural event of the IIEA’s 2021 Development Matters lectures series, Minister Brophy reflects on the ambitions of Ireland’s international development programme, and its relevance in the face of both new and pre-existing challenges. He discusses Ireland’s particular commitments on climate action and gender equality and share insights into how Irish Aid is working to support a green, inclusive and resilient global recovery.

About the speaker

Colm Brophy is a Fine Gael TD representing Dublin South-West. He was appointed Minister of State with responsibility for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora in July 2020. Minister Brophy was first elected to the Dáil in 2016 and during his first term served as Chairman of the Budgetary Oversight Committee and a Member of both the Joint Committee on Justice and Equality and the Joint Committee on European Union Affairs. Prior to this, Minister Brophy was a Member of South Dublin County Council. He is a former President of the Association of Irish Local Government.