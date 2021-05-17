Ireland in a Changing European Union





Delivering the opening address of the IIEA’s weeklong celebration of its 30th Anniversary, The Brendan Halligan Memorial Lecture, the Taoiseach reflects on what EU membership has meant for Ireland, considers implications of recent changes, including Brexit, and sets out Ireland’s ambitions in and for the European Union.

About the Speaker:

Micheál Martin TD was elected as the 15th Taoiseach of Ireland on 27 June 2020 and has been the leader of Fianna Fáil since 2011. Prior to becoming Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin previously served as Minister for Foreign Affairs (2008-2011), Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment (2004-2008), Minister for Health (2000-2004) and Minister for Education (1997-2000). He served as Lord Mayor of Cork in 1992 and was first elected to Dáil Éireann as a TD for Cork South Central in 1989.