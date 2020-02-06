Ireland and the EU after Brexit: A View from Sinn Féin





In her address to the IIEA, which takes place the day of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, Mary Lou McDonald outlines Sinn Féin’s view on the key challenges and priorities for Ireland in the European Union after Brexit.

This is part of the IIEA’s party leaders series entitled: Ireland and the EU after Brexit: Views from Party Leaders.

About the Speaker:

Mary Lou McDonald is President of Sinn Féin and TD for the Dublin Central constituency. Prior to becoming President of Sinn Féin in February 2018, Ms McDonald was Vice President of the party. Following her election to the Dáil in 2011, Ms McDonald was Sinn Féin’s Spokesperson for Public Expenditure and Reform. On her re-election in 2016, she also became Sinn Féin’s All-Ireland Spokesperson for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. She was also an MEP for Dublin from 2004 to 2009.