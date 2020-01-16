



Ireland could be described as a frontier, resource economy where the intangible resources are intellectual property embedded in corporate assets. The surge in activity in the last half decade is creating significant imbalances in private/public infrastructure and employment ratios. In his address entitled ‘Ireland: A Model of Substance’ Danny McCoy examines how the scale of the business footprint can be used to underpin productivity rather than diminish competitiveness through greater public-private partnerships and a new social contract.

About the Speaker:

Danny McCoy is CEO of Ibec, Ireland’s largest business membership organisation. Prior to joining Ibec, Mr McCoy was senior economist at both the ESRI and the Central Bank of Ireland. He has held lecturing posts at Dublin City University, University College London, University of Oxford and Trinity College Dublin. Mr McCoy is President of the Statistical and Social Inquiry Society of Ireland and Honorary Fellow of the Academy of Engineers.