Impacting society: Using Tech for Good





In this panel discussion, Ellen Ward, Co-Founder of Tech for Good Dublin outlines how technology can be harnessed to effect societal change, Andy O’Sullivan, Liberty IT Technologist, discusses the development of apps and other technology-based solutions to support homelessness services. Mark Culleton, COO at iDyslexic, presents the development of a social educational application for people living and working with dyslexia and/or ADHD.

About the Speaker:

Ellen Ward is Head of IT Systems at Concern Worldwide, co-founder of Tech for Good Dublin. Andy O’Sullivan is lead technologist on the Incubator innovation team at Liberty IT and one of Silicon Republic’s 10 Fintech Influencers to follow. Mark Culleton is COO at iDyslexic