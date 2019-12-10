   
Past EventsDigital Past Events

Impacting society: Using Tech for Good

IIEA10th December 20191min
A discussion of the Tech for Good model with practical examples of how technology is applied to address societal issues.



In this panel discussion, Ellen Ward, Co-Founder of Tech for Good Dublin outlines how technology can be harnessed to effect societal change, Andy O’Sullivan, Liberty IT Technologist, discusses the development of apps and other technology-based solutions to support homelessness services. Mark Culleton, COO at iDyslexic, presents the development of a social educational application for people living and working with dyslexia and/or ADHD.

About the Speaker:

Ellen Ward is Head of IT Systems at Concern Worldwide, co-founder of Tech for Good Dublin. Andy O’Sullivan is lead technologist on the Incubator innovation team at Liberty IT and one of Silicon Republic’s 10 Fintech Influencers to follow. Mark Culleton is COO at iDyslexic

Post Views: 225

Related Articles

Past EventsBrexit Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

Launch of the 2019 IIEA Brexit Status Report

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsEU27 Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

The New Power Game in Brussels

Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Defence Past Events
11th December 2019 IIEA

Russia and China: a fleeting friendship or strategic embrace?

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsGeopolitics Past Events
9th December 2019 IIEA

“Disruptive Diplomacy” – The Macron Approach