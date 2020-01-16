   
Global Terrorism Index: Trends in 2019

16th January 2020
The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) presents its Global Terrorism Index 2019 and outline key trends.


To Download the Publication, Click Here: visionofhumanity.org/app/uploads/20…TI-2019web.pdf

The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the world’s leading think tank dedicated to analysing peace and quantifying its economic value, will present its Global Terrorism Index 2019 at the IIEA. Serge Stroobants, Director of Operations,outlines key global trends on terrorism from the Index findings and Milo Comerford, Senior Policy Manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, delivers a keynote address.

About the Speakers:

Serge Stroobants is the Director of Operations for Europe and the MENA region at the Institute for Economics and Peace. He is a former Colonel in the Belgian Armed Forces with an academic specialisation in political sciences, international relations, security and defence, global risk analysis, foresight and crisis management. He is an Assistant Professor at Vesalius College in Brussels and considered a senior academic specialist on global terrorism and radicalisation in Belgium and Europe. Mr Stroobants is also a Senior Fellow at the Irish College of KU Leuven and the Global Governance Institute.

Milo Comerford is Senior Policy Manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, where he leads ISD’s work developing innovative approaches and policy responses to Islamist extremist. Mr Comerford briefs senior decision makers on the challenge posed by extremist ideologies and advises governments and international agencies on building effective strategies for countering extremism. Previously, he was Senior Analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, where he led research programmes on jihadi propaganda, religious counter narratives to extremism and the transnational far right. Mr Comerford holds a degree in Philosophy and Theology from the University of Oxford.

