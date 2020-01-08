   
Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Justice Past Events

German Perspective on the Future of European Defence Cooperation

IIEA8th January 20201min
Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, Dr Peter Tauber, discusses the future of European Security and Defence policy from the German perspective.



Parliamentary State Secretary, Dr Peter Tauber, gives an overview of the German perspective on the future of European Security and Defence policy. He also reflects on EU cooperation with third countries on defence matters in a challenging geopolitical context.

About the Speaker:

Dr Peter Tauber was appointed Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Defence of Germany in 2018. Prior to this, Dr Tauber was the Secretary-General of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) from December 2013 and member of the German Bundestag since October 2009. Dr Tauber completed his doctoral studies at the Goethe University in Frankfurt in 2007.

Post Views: 18

Related Articles

Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events
20th December 2019 IIEA

Strategic Challenges Facing European Democracies

Past EventsBrexit Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

Launch of the 2019 IIEA Brexit Status Report

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsEU27 Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

The New Power Game in Brussels

Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Defence Past Events
11th December 2019 IIEA

Russia and China: a fleeting friendship or strategic embrace?