Finance for the Future: A Europe Day Address by Commissioner Mairead McGuinness





Commissioner McGuinness reflects on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on how we bank and access finance, and the long-term consequences for the banking sector. Is cash still king? Are FinTechs the future? And what about Big Tech and digital currencies? She addresses recent changes in banking, including in the Irish market, and assesses the role of the financial system in meeting our Green Deal goals for a more green and digital future.

This event is co-organised with the European Commission Representation in Ireland.

About the speaker:

Mairead McGuinness is the European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union. The Commissioner’s vision for the portfolio is focused on ensuring the financial sector’s strength and stability, so that it can deliver for people, society, and the environment. Before joining the Commission in October 2020, Ms McGuinness was First Vice-President of the European Parliament from 2017. She served as an MEP for 16 years and was a Vice-President of the Parliament since 2014. Prior to becoming an MEP, she was an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and commentator.