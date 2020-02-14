   
Past EventsClimate & Sustainability Past EventsDigital Past Events

European Space Technology and Climate Change

IIEA14th February 20201min
Jan Wörner discusses the role of the ESA in combatting climate change.



At the Space 19+ summit in November 2019, Member State ministers gave the ESA a strong mandate to strengthen Europe’s position in space science and exploration as well as leveraging space systems to tackle climate change. In his address to the IIEA, Jan Wörner explains that combatting climate change and its challenges requires us to improve our understanding and monitoring of the problem. He discusses the various projects that are being developed to this end.

About the Speaker:

Johann-Dietrich “Jan” Wörner became the ESA Director General on 1 July 2015. Previously, from March 2007 to June 2015, he served as Chairman of the Executive Board of the German Aerospace Center (DLR). He studied civil engineering at the Technical University (TU) Berlin and TU Darmstadt. In 1990 he returned to TU Darmstadt, as professor of Civil Engineering and took over as Head of the Test and Research Institute before being elected President of TU Darmstadt in 1995. Mr Wörner was head of the University from 1995 to 2007.

Post Views: 7

Related Articles

Past EventsEconomics Past Events
14th February 2020 IIEA

Accelerating Investment in Structural Transformation

Past EventsClimate & Sustainability Past EventsEnergy Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events
11th February 2020 IIEA

European Climate Strategy and The Green New Deal

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsEU27 Past Events
11th February 2020 IIEA

Citizens First: The New Commission’s Approach to Citizen Engagement

Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Defence Past Events
6th February 2020 IIEA

The Russia Trap: How the US-Russia Shadow War Could Spiral Into Catastrophe (and How to Stop It).