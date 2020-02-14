European Space Technology and Climate Change





At the Space 19+ summit in November 2019, Member State ministers gave the ESA a strong mandate to strengthen Europe’s position in space science and exploration as well as leveraging space systems to tackle climate change. In his address to the IIEA, Jan Wörner explains that combatting climate change and its challenges requires us to improve our understanding and monitoring of the problem. He discusses the various projects that are being developed to this end.

About the Speaker:

Johann-Dietrich “Jan” Wörner became the ESA Director General on 1 July 2015. Previously, from March 2007 to June 2015, he served as Chairman of the Executive Board of the German Aerospace Center (DLR). He studied civil engineering at the Technical University (TU) Berlin and TU Darmstadt. In 1990 he returned to TU Darmstadt, as professor of Civil Engineering and took over as Head of the Test and Research Institute before being elected President of TU Darmstadt in 1995. Mr Wörner was head of the University from 1995 to 2007.