European Climate Strategy and The Green New Deal





In his keynote address, Dr Runge-Metzger speaks about the EU’s Climate strategy for non-ETS sectors such as agriculture, transport, residential, commercial, waste, and non-energy intensive industry, which account for a large proportion of the EU’s emissions. He situates it in the context of Commission President Von der Leyen’s European Green Deal.

This event is being co-hosted with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Introductory remarks by Eimear Cotter, Director of the Office of Environmental Sustainability, EPA

About the Speaker:

Dr Runge-Metzger is a Director at the Directorate General for Climate Action in the European Commission. His responsibilities include domestic and international climate strategies, overseeing the governance of EU climate action, regulation of greenhouse gas emissions from non-ETS sectors and supporting innovation and modernisation in the EU’s energy sectors. For 12 years he led on climate strategy at international climate negotiations including the Paris Agreement in 2015. He has had several assignments in Sarajevo, Brussels and Harare.