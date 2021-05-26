Europe and the Global Economy





As part of the IIEA’s 30th Anniversary celebration, the IIEA is delighted to welcome Minister Paschal Donohoe and Prof. Philip Lane who will reflect on the transformation of Europe’s economy over the past 30 years. Moderated by Dr Frances Ruane, Economist and former Director of the ESRI, the discussion will then look ahead to the future of the European economy and challenges related to the COVID19 pandemic, global tax reform efforts, and emerging protectionist tendencies around the world.

About the Speakers:

Paschal Donohoe TD is Minister for Finance of Ireland, a position he has held since June 2020 having previously served as Minister for Finance & Public Expenditure and Reform from 2016 to 2020. Minister Donohoe has also served as President of the Eurogroup since July 2020. He also previously served as the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport and Minister of State for European Affairs. Minister Donohoe was elected as a TD for Dublin Central in February 2011 and prior to that, he was a member of Seanad Éireann from 2007 to 2011.

Philip R. Lane has been Chief Economist and Member of the Executive Board at the European Central Bank since June 2019. Prior to this, he served as Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland from 2015 to 2019. He served as Whately Professor of Political Economy at Trinity College Dublin from 2012 to 2019 and had lectured at the university from 1997. He received his PhD in Economics from Harvard University in 1995 and was Assistant Professor of Economics and International Affairs at Columbia University between 1995 and 1997.