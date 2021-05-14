Enhancing Global Health Preparedness for the Future





In this event, Mr Sands discusses how to enhance Global Health Preparedness for the Future. He highlights the impact of the disruption by the COVID-19 pandemic on the treatment of other infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria and the substantial set-back it poses to recent progress in public health systems in Africa and elsewhere, particularly in this decade of action for the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He explores methods to counter this impact and to be better prepared for the future.

This is the second event in the 2021 Development Matters lecture series, co-organised by the IIEA and Irish Aid.

About the Speakers:

Peter Sands has been the Executive Director of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria since March 2018. Since June 2015, Mr Sands has been a Research Fellow at Harvard University, dividing his time between the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at Harvard Kennedy School and the Harvard Global Health Institute. Mr Sands was Group CEO of Standard Chartered PLC from November 2006 to June 2015, having joined the board as Group CFO in May 2002. Prior to this, Mr Sands was a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co. Mr Sands has served on various boards and commissions, including the UK’s Department of Health, the World Economic Forum and the International Advisory Board of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.