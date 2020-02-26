Engaging Citizens on the Future of Europe





In her address to the IIEA, Vice-President Šuica discusses the dual themes of her European Commission portfolio: Democracy and Demography. She considers the role of the upcoming Conference on the Future of Europe in enhancing citizen engagement, in building trust between citizens and the EU institutions, and in strengthening European democracy. Vice-President Šuica further examines key demographic trends – such as ageing populations and rural to urban migration – and the need to build forward-looking policies that will withstand the challenges they present.

This event was open to the public as part of the IIEA’s Future of the EU27 Project, which is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

About the Speaker:

Prior to her appointment to the European Commission in December 2019, Vice-President Šuica had served as a Member of the European Parliament since 2013. As an MEP she held a variety of roles including Vice-President of EPP Women, Head of the Croatian EPP delegation, and Vice-Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Vice-President Šuica is a former Member of the Croatian Parliament and a former Mayor of Dubrovnik, for which she was honoured in the 2006 World Mayor Awards.