Drone Technology: Social Opportunities and Regulatory Challenges





In his address to the IIEA, Bobby Healy, CEO of the drone techonology company Manna Aero, discusses the opportunities and challenges of drone technology. Mr Healy outlines his views on the social implications and potential social benefits of drone technology. He also discusses the regulatory implications and regulatory challenges associated with drone technology and the emerging EU policies in this area.

About the Speaker:

Bobby Healy is the founder and CEO of Manna Aero. He was previously the Director and Chief Technology Officer of CarTrawler, the largest travel technology platform for business-to-business car rental and transport solutions. Prior to this, Mr Healy was the founder and CTO of Eland Technologies, a travel software technology company.