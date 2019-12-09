“Disruptive Diplomacy” – The Macron Approach





With the UK distracted by Brexit and Chancellor Angela Merkel entering the twilight of her political career, French President Emmanuel Macron has made declarations and launched diplomatic initiatives on Iran, Russia and China, Brexit, NATO and the Balkans, causing consternation in some European capitals. Victor Mallet argues that Macron’s “disruptive diplomacy” is more deliberate than his critics acknowledge and that midway through his presidential term, President Macron is on a mission to advance European interests across the world: the question is to what extent he will succeed.

About the Speaker:

Victor Mallet is a journalist, editor, commentator and author with more than three decades of experience in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. He is currently the Financial Times bureau chief in Paris. His previous posts include South Asia bureau chief in New Delhi, bureau chief in Madrid, Asia editor in Hong Kong, and Paris correspondent. He twice won the Society of Publishers in Asia award for opinion writing and was awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism as a foreign correspondent. Victor Mallet holds a BA from Oxford University.