Digital Tax: Addressing the Challenges

IIEA29th September 20201min
Pascal Saint-Amans of the OECD addresses the IIEA on the implications of digitalisation for taxation and will discuss how the challenges can be addressed.


Pascal Saint-Amans shares his views on the recent developments related to the work on addressing the tax challenges of the digitalisation of the economy, a few weeks before an important G20 Finance Ministers meeting.

About the Speaker:

Pascal Saint-Amans has been the Director of the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration at the OECD since 2012. He joined the OECD’s Centre for Tax Policy and Administration in 2007 as the Head of the International Co-operation and Tax Competition Division. In this position he played a key role in advancing the OECD tax transparency agenda. Prior to this, Pascal Saint-Amans served for several years in the French Ministry for Finance.

