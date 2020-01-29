   
Past EventsDigital Past Events

Connectivity as the New Geopolitics

IIEA29th January 20201min
H.E. Romana Vlahutin addresses the Institute on the topic of EU-Asia Connectivity as a new expression of Geopolitics.



In September 2019, at the first Europa Connectivity Forum, President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe signed the Partnership on Sustainable Connectivity and Quality Infrastructure between the EU and Japan. In her address to the Institute, the EEAS Ambassador at Large for Connectivity Romana Vlahutin outlines the EU Connectivity Strategy (“Connecting Europe and Asia – Building blocks for an EU Strategy”) and discusses European connectivity with the region as a new expression of geopolitics.

About the Speaker:

Ambassador Romana Vlahutin has been serving as Ambassador-at-large for Connectivity in the European External Action Service since March 2019. She has had a distinguished diplomatic career since joining the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1999. She has served in embassies in Washington, Belgrade and in the OSCE Mission in Kosovo. From 2010-2014 she was the Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Croatia. Most recently, she was posted as the EU Ambassador to Albania (2014-2018).

Post Views: 3

Related Articles

Past EventsGeopolitics Past Events
27th January 2020 IIEA

Protecting the Rules-based Regional Order in the Indo-Pacific: What Role for Japan?

Past EventsBrexit Past Events
27th January 2020 IIEA

After the Golden Moment – Germany in Post-Brexit Europe

Past EventsDigital Past Events
22nd January 2020 IIEA

Schrödinger’s smart city: surveillance, social credit and sustainability

Past Events
22nd January 2020 IIEA

Connectivity and Cooperation between Europe and Asia: Four Years of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank