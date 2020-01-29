Connectivity as the New Geopolitics





In September 2019, at the first Europa Connectivity Forum, President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe signed the Partnership on Sustainable Connectivity and Quality Infrastructure between the EU and Japan. In her address to the Institute, the EEAS Ambassador at Large for Connectivity Romana Vlahutin outlines the EU Connectivity Strategy (“Connecting Europe and Asia – Building blocks for an EU Strategy”) and discusses European connectivity with the region as a new expression of geopolitics.

About the Speaker:

Ambassador Romana Vlahutin has been serving as Ambassador-at-large for Connectivity in the European External Action Service since March 2019. She has had a distinguished diplomatic career since joining the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1999. She has served in embassies in Washington, Belgrade and in the OSCE Mission in Kosovo. From 2010-2014 she was the Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Croatia. Most recently, she was posted as the EU Ambassador to Albania (2014-2018).