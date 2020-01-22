Connectivity and Cooperation between Europe and Asia: Four Years of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank





The AIIB opened its doors in January 2016 as a new Multilateral Development Bank to serve the needs of its members to scale up infrastructure and connectivity investments across Asia and beyond. Vice President Joachim von Amsberg outlines the achievements of the AIIB in its first four years and, in particular, the work of the AIIB in advancing cooperation and connectivity between Europe and Asia. He also addresses the AIIB’s operations in a changing geopolitical context and its plans for the coming years.

About the Speaker:

Dr Joachim von Amsberg drives the strategic direction for the AIIB, including its sectoral and country priorities, investment strategy and programming, economic analysis and research, and its operating budget. He oversees the AIIB’s environmental and social policies, other operational policies, and their implementation. He previously served in a number of progressively senior roles at the World Bank where he most recently held the position of Vice President, Development Finance where he was responsible for the replenishment and stewardship of the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the poorest, and for trust fund and partnership operations.