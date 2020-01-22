   
Past Events

Connectivity and Cooperation between Europe and Asia: Four Years of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

IIEA22nd January 20201min
Keynote address by Dr Joachim von Amsberg, Vice President of the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank on the topic of Connectivity and Cooperation between Europe and Asia.



The AIIB opened its doors in January 2016 as a new Multilateral Development Bank to serve the needs of its members to scale up infrastructure and connectivity investments across Asia and beyond. Vice President Joachim von Amsberg outlines the achievements of the AIIB in its first four years and, in particular, the work of the AIIB in advancing cooperation and connectivity between Europe and Asia. He also addresses the AIIB’s operations in a changing geopolitical context and its plans for the coming years.

About the Speaker:

Dr Joachim von Amsberg drives the strategic direction for the AIIB, including its sectoral and country priorities, investment strategy and programming, economic analysis and research, and its operating budget. He oversees the AIIB’s environmental and social policies, other operational policies, and their implementation. He previously served in a number of progressively senior roles at the World Bank where he most recently held the position of Vice President, Development Finance where he was responsible for the replenishment and stewardship of the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the poorest, and for trust fund and partnership operations.

Post Views: 6

Related Articles

Past EventsDigital Past Events
22nd January 2020 IIEA

Schrödinger’s smart city: surveillance, social credit and sustainability

Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Justice Past EventsSecurity & Defence Past Events
16th January 2020 IIEA

Global Terrorism Index: Trends in 2019

Past EventsEconomics Past Events
16th January 2020 IIEA

Ireland: A Model of Substance

Past EventsBrexit Past Events
9th January 2020 IIEA

Demystifying Brexit – Identifying the sovereign origins of Britain’s withdrawal