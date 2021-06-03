Climate and Community│’Le climat, Tous ensemble!’

Session I – The Climate Policy Landscape Before COP26

Session I of the conference – The Climate Policy Landscape Before COP26. In this session, Laurence Tubiana, President of the European Climate Foundation and key architect of the historic Paris Agreement at COP21, reflects on the progress that has been made and highlights what still needs to be done to increase levels of climate ambition at COP26. Minister Eamon Ryan TD outlines Ireland’s pathway to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and indicates the State’s priorities at COP26. H.E. Stéphane Crouzat, France’s Climate Ambassador and Special Representative at COP26 moderates this session and briefly reflects on France’s roadmap to carbon-neutrality.

Session II – Businesses and Sustainability

Session II – Businesses and Sustainability – This session focuses on the important work that two leading organisations are pursuing to adapt their business models to ensure they are carbon-neutral and aligned to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Mr Bastien Grandgeorge, CEO of Decathlon Ireland, outlines Decathlon’s plan to fully decarbonise its operations by 2050 and Mr David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, outlines the Irish postal service’s strategy to reach net-zero.

Session III – Climate Advocates

Session III – Climate Advocates – Mrs. Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, leads this session with a keynote address on the need to ensure that the international transition to a carbon-neutral and climate resilient future is both equitable and just. Ms Inna Modja, Land Ambassador, UN Convention to Combat Desertification, discusses ‘The Great Green Wall’, a project to combat desertification by planting a wall of trees stretching horizontally across the entire Sahel region of Africa. Ms Orla Murphy, representative of the winning team of the inter-varsity Climathon Competition 2021, delivers a presentation on the climate impact of ‘fast fashion’.